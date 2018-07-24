27 °C
Bucharest
Jul 24, 15:33

Popular Romanian festival lines up James Blunt, Amy Macdonald

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

James Blunt and Amy Macdonald are among the artists performing at the Cerbul de Aur (Golden Stag) festival, taking place again this year in Brasov, in central Romania, between August 29 and September 2.

Other names in the lineup of the event are Gigliola Cinquetti, the 1964 Eurovision winner, Ukrainian violinist Edvin Marton, and Eleni Foureira, who took the second place at this year’s Eurovision contest.

Delia, Andra, Horia Brenciu, Loredana and Carla’s Dreams are among the local artists who will perform at the event.

Tickets, with prices starting at RON 50 (almost EUR 11), are on sale in the Eventim network.

The first edition of the eventtook place in 1968 and the festival has been held on and off since. The most recent run of the event took place in 2009. The authorities decided to revive the festival this year, adding it on a list of projects approved to mark the 100 year anniversary of the 1918 Union.

Artists from 15 countries compete for big trophy of revived Romanian music festival

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now