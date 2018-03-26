Romania reapproves projects dedicated to 1918 Union Centennial

Romania’s Culture Ministry has reapproved a first list of projects dedicated to the 1918 Union Centennial celebration.

The list comes after the ministry decided to annul the list of 2,042 centennial-related project proposals validated at the end of last year because they came with incomplete specifications. The ministry also clarified the financing mechanisms of the projects through an emergency ordinance (OUG).

The new list includes projects that are representative at a regional, national and international level, George Ivaşcu, the culture minister, explained.

The ministry approved 43 projects, which will receive funding worth RON 14.9 million (EUR 3.2 million). A total of 21 projects funded from other sources have been declared eligible and included into the strategy of the Centennial celebration. Another 25 projects were evaluated and selected theme-wise but further clarifications are needed for their financial and administrative aspects. As such, 68 projects are eligible for financing from the Culture Ministry, and 21 projects will be funded from other sources.

Among the projects already approved are the album of the exhibition “Romania in the First World War,” put together by Romania’s National Library; the exhibition “Romania’s Treasures in Vatican,” a proposal of the Museum of National History of Romania; the event “The Cluj Inhabitants and the Great Union,” a proposal of the Museum of National History of Transylvania; and a series of 16 concerts titled “European Youth Orchestras Celebrate Romania.”

Regarding the regional-reach projects of local administrations, the culture minister said these would be evaluated between April 2 and April 10, and a new list of projects will be announced afterwards. Other projects will be approved as they are submitted.

In 2018, Romania is celebrating 100 years since the Great Union, when several provinces, including Transylvania, Basarabia, Bucovina and Maramures, joined the Romanian Kingdom of the time.

