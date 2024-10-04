Romanian group Global Vision announces development of AI-Powered ESG platform

News from Companies

Global Vision, a leader in the Central and Eastern European real estate and energy sectors, proudly announces the development of its new AI-powered ESG platform. The platform, designed to enhance sustainability, operational efficiency, and responsible governance across its real estate and energy portfolio, was officially announced at a major business event in New York which highlighted emerging technologies shaping the future of real estate development.

This strategic initiative aligns with Global Vision’s broader goal of creating long-term value through the GlobalVision Investment Platform. The ESG solution will use custom AI models specifically trained for real estate and energy applications. These models will provide real-time insights into key ESG metrics such as energy consumption, carbon footprint, regulatory compliance, and tenant engagement. By optimizing these factors, the platform enables Global Vision and its partners to make informed, data-driven decisions that support both sustainability and operational performance.

“This ESG platform will be a game-changer for how we manage and measure sustainability across our entire portfolio. By integrating AI-Powered insights across our operations, we are enhancing the environmental performance of our assets while meeting investor and regulatory expectations,” said Sorin Preda, Founder and CEO of Global Vision.

The AI-powered ESG platform enhances sustainability and operational efficiency by optimizing energy usage, tracking carbon emissions, and predicting equipment failures to enable proactive maintenance. It also automates ESG reporting for regulatory compliance and promotes social impact through community engagement and sustainability initiatives, ensuring improved overall ESG outcomes.

Technical Insights from Marian Anghelache

Marian Anghelache, Head of Technology and Innovation at Global Vision, shared insights into the platform’s technological capabilities: “Our AI-powered ESG platform is built on custom AI models specifically trained for real estate and energy data. These models continually learn and refine their algorithms as more data is collected, offering improved actionable insights over time.”

Strategic Alignment with the Global Vision Investment Platform

The development of this platform aligns closely with the GlobalVision’s investment platform mission to build a diversified, sustainable portfolio across real estate and green energy sectors. Through the integration of AI-powered ESG tools, Global Vision ensures that its properties meet the highest sustainability standards, creating long-term value for both investors and partners.

Founded by Sorin Preda two decades ago, Global Vision has grown into a leading family-run business in the real estate sector across Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The company excels in construction, development, and asset management, driven by its own investment platform. Emphasizing sustainable growth, Global Vision integrates AI-powered solutions to boost operational efficiency and environmental performance in its real estate and green energy projects, furthering its mission to create resilient, eco-friendly communities while delivering long-term value.

