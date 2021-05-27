Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 08:03
Business

Romania’s minister about Resilience Plan: It’s all or nothing

27 May 2021
If intermediary (half-year) targets in a component of the Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are missed, not only that component is blocked, the whole PNRR is also blocked, explains the minister of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea speaking in an interview for Spotmedia.ro.

There will be half-year evaluations, he confirmed. Another message conveyed by Ghinea is that Romania’s Resilience Plan is not quite ready and that the country might need more time to adjust it or negotiate more after the final details are submitted on May 31, but this is not possible because of the regulations.

The Commission insisted that only point amendments are accepted and in the points indicated by the Commission itself.

The details about how the PNRR will work were disclosed with great parsimony by the authorities, and the “to-do list” reportedly attached by the European Commission to include mandatory reforms resembling those in past programs with the International Monetary Fund (otherwise needed by the country’s economy) created more frustration.

The prospect of the country having to return the money cashed in advance for not meeting the 2026 deadline (or the intermediary targets mentioned by Ghinea) is increasingly circulated as one of the possible outcomes by analysts not necessarily close to the Social Democrat opposition.

“Over the next five years and a half, this country, regardless of who will rule, will have a mechanism for monitoring reforms connected with money,” Ghinea confirmed.

“And if a ministry does not do its job, the money is blocked for all other ministries and companies, Cristian Ghinea explained in the interview. If all goes well from now on, the first money from PNRR could come in October, he assured on a positive note.

