Romania’s minister about Resilience Plan: It’s all or nothing

If intermediary (half-year) targets in a component of the Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are missed, not only that component is blocked, the whole PNRR is also blocked, explains the minister of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea speaking in an interview for Spotmedia.ro.

There will be half-year evaluations, he confirmed. Another message conveyed by Ghinea is that Romania’s Resilience Plan is not quite ready and that the country might need more time to adjust it or negotiate more after the final details are submitted on May 31, but this is not possible because of the regulations.

The Commission insisted that only point amendments are accepted and in the points indicated by the Commission itself.

The details about how the PNRR will work were disclosed with great parsimony by the authorities, and the “to-do list” reportedly attached by the European Commission to include mandatory reforms resembling those in past programs with the International Monetary Fund (otherwise needed by the country’s economy) created more frustration.

The prospect of the country having to return the money cashed in advance for not meeting the 2026 deadline (or the intermediary targets mentioned by Ghinea) is increasingly circulated as one of the possible outcomes by analysts not necessarily close to the Social Democrat opposition.

“Over the next five years and a half, this country, regardless of who will rule, will have a mechanism for monitoring reforms connected with money,” Ghinea confirmed.

“And if a ministry does not do its job, the money is blocked for all other ministries and companies, Cristian Ghinea explained in the interview. If all goes well from now on, the first money from PNRR could come in October, he assured on a positive note.

