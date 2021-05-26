Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 07:57
Business

European Commission attaches "to-do list" to Romania's Resilience Plan

26 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission insisted on attaching a list of reforms ("to-do list") on the EUR 16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting sources familiar to the talks.

Furthermore, the EC will invite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assist it in monitoring the execution of the reforms included in the to-do list.

IMF's involvement would not be unexpected, as the Fund has served as a monitoring body for the Commission's macroeconomic assistance program run in parallel with its own Stand by Arrangements. But Fund's involvement in combination with a to-do list that strikingly resembles the ones included in the Fund's SBAs puts into a different light the Government's plans. The opposition is very likely to accuse the Government of "austerity measures."

Separately, the minister of investments and European funds, Cristian Ghinea, reportedly advocates for first using the EUR 16 bln soft loan - and only in a second stage absorbing the grants. Ghinea reportedly wants the EUR 16 bln borrowed quickly and argues that his ministry does not have the necessary capacity to absorb the grants.

Notably, not all the countries decided to use the entire portion of soft loans allotted by the Commission - some of them accepted only the grants (which will be paid by all countries by temporarily increased contribution to the EU budget).

Minister of finance Alexandru Nazare rejected quick borrowing of the entire EUR 16 bln (7% of GDP) soft loans since this would push up the country's indebtedness ratios.

Irrespective of the strategy eventually decided by the Government, the IMF's monitoring will provide certain confidence as regards the implementation of the promised reforms (to the extent the reforms included in the SBAs were implemented) - but the austerity measures starting with making the pension system more sustainable to using more green (expensive) electricity are likely to create social tensions. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 14:04
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 07:57
Business

European Commission attaches "to-do list" to Romania's Resilience Plan

26 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission insisted on attaching a list of reforms ("to-do list") on the EUR 16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting sources familiar to the talks.

Furthermore, the EC will invite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assist it in monitoring the execution of the reforms included in the to-do list.

IMF's involvement would not be unexpected, as the Fund has served as a monitoring body for the Commission's macroeconomic assistance program run in parallel with its own Stand by Arrangements. But Fund's involvement in combination with a to-do list that strikingly resembles the ones included in the Fund's SBAs puts into a different light the Government's plans. The opposition is very likely to accuse the Government of "austerity measures."

Separately, the minister of investments and European funds, Cristian Ghinea, reportedly advocates for first using the EUR 16 bln soft loan - and only in a second stage absorbing the grants. Ghinea reportedly wants the EUR 16 bln borrowed quickly and argues that his ministry does not have the necessary capacity to absorb the grants.

Notably, not all the countries decided to use the entire portion of soft loans allotted by the Commission - some of them accepted only the grants (which will be paid by all countries by temporarily increased contribution to the EU budget).

Minister of finance Alexandru Nazare rejected quick borrowing of the entire EUR 16 bln (7% of GDP) soft loans since this would push up the country's indebtedness ratios.

Irrespective of the strategy eventually decided by the Government, the IMF's monitoring will provide certain confidence as regards the implementation of the promised reforms (to the extent the reforms included in the SBAs were implemented) - but the austerity measures starting with making the pension system more sustainable to using more green (expensive) electricity are likely to create social tensions. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 14:04
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars