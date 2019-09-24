New EUR 28 mln overpass in northeast Bucharest gets green light

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Monday, September 23, that she signed the construction permit for the EUR 28 million overpass at Doamna Ghica, in the Colentina area in North-Eastern Bucharest.

The overpass will be built by one of the municipal companies that have an uncertain legal status.

The works would be ready within 12 months, Firea promised. The design of the overpass and the systematisation of the whole area was completed within three months as agreed, she said.

All the urban networks in the area - water, sewerage, natural gas, district heating, electrical, public lighting, telecommunications, have been re-designed.

“It is an essential project for the streamlining of the traffic in one of Bucharest’s very crowded areas. At my proposal, at the beginning of the year, the technical-economic indicators were approved by the General Council of Bucharest. In the spring I signed the contract for the design and execution with the Metropolitan Buildings Trust, and now I signed the building permit," Firea wrote on Facebook.

(Photo: Gabriela Firea Facebook Page)

