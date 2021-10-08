Head of RO vaccination campaign: Romania is at the point Lombardy was last year

Romania is now in the situation faced last year by the Italian region Lombardy, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the head of the national vaccination campaign, stated on October 7.

The number of patients admitted to intensive care units reached 1,556 on that day.

A constant flow of around 15,000 Romanians spotted with Covid-19 per day is keeping the hospitals under pressure.

"It is very obvious that hospitals and emergency units are under assault. They are currently overwhelmed by patients diagnosed with Covid-19, leaving aside the other categories of diseases, emergencies, road accidents, burns, which we see happening every day and which generate victims in need of medical care," Gheorghiţă said, according to Businessmagazin.ro.

He added that the situation is "extremely complicated" because the 4th wave of Covid-19 is very aggressive.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)