Study: FMCG sales in Romania up 9% in H1
08 September 2020
The sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Romania increased by 9%, in volume terms, in the first half of the year compared to the same period of 2019, according to a study published by market research firm GfK.

In value terms, the sales went up by 12% despite the 5% average rise in prices, as the Romanians shifted toward lower-cost brands.

Consequently, discount stores were the period's winners, with their combined sales rising by 37% in value terms.

With a 19% market share, discount stores surpassed supermarkets in terms of sales (17% market share) and became the second-biggest segment of the modern retail sector after the hypermarkets (25%).

Brands in the lower price segment had the highest contribution to market growth (in value terms).

Thus, the economy segment represented a quarter of the FMCG sales value in the first half of 2020 but contributed 43% to its growth.

Private label brands continued their upward trend, especially in dairy products, while the premium segment grew slightly in importance for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and coffee.

(Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd./ Dreamstime)

