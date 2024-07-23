German automotive parts producer Anton Häring to build factory in northern Romania

German automotive parts supplier Anton Häring is set to build a factory in Romania’s northern Suceva County. The factory will be located in the Siret Industrial Park and is one of the largest investments attracted to the Moldova region in recent years.

Anton Häring has been active in its sector for around 60 years and has 4,000 employees, according to Profit.ro. The company also has factories in Germany, Poland, China, the USA, and Tunisia.

The factory in Romania will be located in a 5-hectare area, and the investment is estimated at approximately EUR 60 million. Around 600 employees will work at the new facility.

“This company wanted to invest in Romania. The city of Siret was chosen due to our investments in the industrial park, the utilities brought there, and the implementation of education projects generating a qualified workforce. The competition was fierce, with several localities in Romania being visited by the investor,” said Siret mayor Adrian Popoiu.

The unit will be built within a maximum of 3 years. Construction is expected to start after the investor submits a financing application to the Ministry of Finance and obtains the building permit.

(Photo source: Adrian Popoiu on Facebook)