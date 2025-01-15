Romania's far-right leader George Simion elected vice-president of ECR Party

The leader of Romania's nationalist party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, was elected, on January 14, vice-president of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party (ECR Party), one of the most influential parties on the current European political scene, during a congress organized by the ECR Party in Brussels.

"George Simion has won the position coveted by Swedish, Czech, and Spanish politicians. The newly elected party leadership, in addition to president Mateusz Morawiecki, includes only two vice presidents: Carlo Fidanza (Italy) and Marion Marechal (France), the niece of the famous Jean-Marie Le Pen," AUR announced.

The election of George Simion as vice president of the ECR Party "is a recognition of the efforts made by AUR in the fight for democracy and conservative values," the Romanian party also said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)