Politics

Romanian far-right opposition leader invites Elon Musk to Bucharest

21 February 2025

The leader of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, published a letter on Friday, February 21, inviting Elon Musk to visit Bucharest. The American billionaire recently tweeted on the topic of Romanian politics in support of the far-right.

In total, Musk has expressed his dissatisfaction with the presidential election annulment in Romania five times on X. In his latest post, he referred to the president of the Constitutional Court, Marian Enache, as a "tyrant, not a judge." The entrepreneur, a close associate of Donald Trump, has aggressively become involved in German and Romanian politics, backing the far-right parties in the latter two countries.

AUR leader George Simion extended an invitation to Elon Musk for a visit in March or April to participate in "a debate about democracy."

The letter, shared on Simion's X account, asserts that "Europe views Romania as an experiment where neo-Marxist ideologies test new methods of mass control, disregarding democratic will and rights."

US officials in the Trump administration, including vice president JD Vance, have recently criticized Romania for its decision to annul its presidential elections last December

Speaking in Munich, Vance accused European leaders of suppressing populist voices under the guise of combating misinformation. He argued that the Romanian Constitutional Court's ruling was based on "flimsy suspicions of an intelligence agency and enormous pressure from its continental neighbors."

Musk and Vance's attacks lend sufficient credence to the Bloomberg report that the Trump administration is currently pressuring Romanian authorities to ensure that pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu is allowed to continue his electoral campaign unhindered and run in the presidential elections in May.

AUR leader George Simion, who placed fourth in the November 24 presidential elections with roughly 14% of the votes, has openly endorsed Georgescu's candidacy in the May 4 presidential elections and was personally involved in gathering signatures for his nomination.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

