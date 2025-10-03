Society

Romania's far-right leader George Simion urges Netflix boycott over "woke propaganda"

03 October 2025

George Simion, leader of Romania’s far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), said on Friday, October 3, that he had cancelled his Netflix subscription and urged Romanians to follow suit. He accuses the streaming giant of spreading “woke and pro-transgender propaganda.”

“I just canceled my Netflix subscription, and I urge everyone to do the same. Netflix is nothing more than a platform for woke and pro-transgender sick propaganda. NO MORE!” reads his message on X.

The comment came amid a wider international backlash against Netflix led by American tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has also encouraged his followers to cancel their subscriptions in protest over the platform’s inclusion of transgender storylines, Digi24 reported. The campaign, launched globally earlier this week, has reportedly led thousands of users to share cancellation confirmations online. 

Netflix shares have reportedly been declining due to this trend.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)

