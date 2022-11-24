Genesis Property completes EUR 1 mln renewable energy project at Bucharest office park

Real estate developer Genesis Property said on November 22 that it completed the largest renewable energy project in an office park in Romania. The EUR 1 million project involved installing more than 1,000 photovoltaic panels on over 4,000 sqm, in prosumer mode, on the office buildings’ roofs in YUNITY Park (Novo Park) in northern Bucharest.

The 1,080 PV panels installed on the YUNITY Park buildings will produce between 650 - 680 MWh/year depending on weather conditions, the company said.

Other measures being implemented in the office park include indoor and outdoor lighting with LED technology, upgrading some of the heating and cooling equipment and installations to reduce consumption, and introducing sensors for more efficient utility management and waste reduction.

“YUNITY Park was designed from the beginning in full compliance with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals while considering multiple measures and initiatives that contribute to reducing environmental impact and creating a ”green” destination. Some of these are specifically aimed at both increasing energy efficiency and providing sustainable energy sources,” reads the press release.

Reducing environmental impact is becoming an increasingly important concern for Romanian employees in the context of climate change-related matters, and expectations for ”green” measures are growing, according to a survey of 1,180 employees across the country initiated this spring by Genesis Property. Employees see environmental standards in office and residential buildings and complexes as very important, with 70% expecting a sustainable approach and more ecological initiatives.

Genesis Property is one of the leading owners, developers and operators of Class A office buildings in Romania. The company owns and operates over 150,000 sqm of prime commercial real estate space for blue-chip clients such as HP, Accenture, Societe Generale, Citibank, Ericsson, Garanti BBVA, Infineon, Luxoft, Yokogawa, Siemens and Alpha Bank, where 20,000 employees work.

Genesis Property is also the developer of the first private student campus in Romania, West Gate Studios, and a 4-star accommodation unit, Studio One Accommodation Suites.

(Photo source: Genesis Property)