Mobexpert furniture store in Bucharest covers own electricity consumption from PV panels

Axionet IoT, a local Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), electro-mobility and green energy production services and solutions company, announced the completion of a large project in partnership with furniture group Mobexpert for the implementation of modern solutions to supply with energy from renewable sources the Mobexpert Militari store.

Specifically, Axionet installed 974 photovoltaic panels, with a power of 399 kWp, on the roof of the store in Bucharest's Militari neighborhood.

The project allows the unit to be supplied exclusively with energy from renewable sources and to redirect the surplus to the national grid in prosumer mode.

In the medium term, Axionet will continue installing photovoltaic panels on other Mobexpert stores in the country.

Axionet is running a similar project in collaboration with the Altex store network, where it installed, in 2021, over 2,500 photovoltaic panels, with a total power of over 1MWp.

In 2022, Axionet's collaboration with ALTEX involves the installation and commissioning of photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of over 5 MWp, as well as fast charging stations.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

