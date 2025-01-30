Romanian developer Genesis Property appoints new CEO

Genesis Property, one of the leading office building owners in Romania, announced the appointment of Ionel Purice as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Previously, Purice served as CEO of Genesis Development, part of the group founded by entrepreneur Liviu Tudor. In this role, he oversaw and managed Genesis Property’s construction projects and led the transformation of the YUNITY Park business campus.

Ionel Purice has over 15 years of experience in the construction industry, including the past five years at Genesis Property.

As CEO, he will oversee the company’s major development directions. “It is an honor to take on this role within an exceptional team that has consistently demonstrated its value through dedication and an innovative spirit,” he said.

Genesis Property’s primary long-term objective is the completion of the final phase of YUNITY Park, the innovative campus developed by Liviu Tudor. The campus features a 1,500-seat open-air amphitheater, two kilometers of pedestrian walkways, cascading water mirrors, an urban forest, and creative meeting spaces.

The first and second phases of the project, completed in 2023, received an investment of over EUR 30 million. The third phase, the Innovation Center, is set to be completed this year with an additional EUR 20 million investment.

Earlier in January, Genesis Property also appointed Flavia Schoech as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

