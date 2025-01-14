Romanian developer Genesis Property appoints Flavia Schoech as Chief Operating Officer

Genesis Property, one of the leading office building owners in Romania, announced the appointment of Flavia Schoech as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In the new position, she will lead the development and alignment of the company’s operational strategy, “focusing on accelerating business growth objectives, efficiency, and the integration of ESG principles,” the developer said.

Flavia Schoech previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Continental Hotels, where she served for over 12 years and made a significant contribution to the expansion and consolidation of the company’s operations in Romania.

Schoech’s new role involves translating the strategic vision into concrete, effective, and sustainable long-term actions, as well as coordinating operational activities, processes, and resources necessary to achieve the company’s ambitious organizational goals.

The company’s primary long-term goal is the completion of the final phase of YUNITY Park, a project developed by Genesis Property, founded by entrepreneur Liviu Tudor. The campus features an open-air amphitheater with 1,500 seats, 2 kilometers of pedestrian pathways, cascading water mirrors, an urban forest, and creative meeting spaces. The second phase of the project, completed in 2023, benefited from an investment of over EUR 20 million.

Genesis Property, with over 20 years of experience in the Romanian real estate industry, is one of the leading owners, developers, and operators of Class A office buildings. It owns and manages YUNITY Park and West Gate Business District with over 150,000 sqm GLA of office space occupied by companies such as HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture, Ericsson, Garanti BBVA, Infineon, Luxoft, Yokogawa, Siemens and Alpha Bank, where over 15,000 employees work.

Genesis Property is the developer of Romania’s first private student campus, West Gate Studios.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)