Politics

Romania general elections: Foreign Affairs Ministry launches interactive map of polling stations abroad

04 December 2020
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) launched on Thursday, December 3, an interactive map of the polling stations available outside of the country for the upcoming general elections.

The map, which can be accessed here, allows Romanian voters abroad to identify the nearest polling stations and plan their participation in the elections to avoid overcrowding, the MAE said. In case some polling stations are relocated “for objective reasons generated by the pandemic situation,” the interactive map will be updated to provide real-time information.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced a dedicated call center where the Romanian voters abroad can get useful information about the general elections. They can call 004 021 431 2065, with normal tariff, between December 3, 2020 (starting with 08:00) - December 7, 2020 (until 20:00, Romania time).

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has organized 748 polling stations abroad for the general elections. Romanian citizens domiciled or residing outside of the country can cast their vote on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6. More details about the rules concerning the voting process and the needed documents are available here

In Romania, voters are expected at the polling stations only on Sunday, December 6. Prime minister Ludovic Orban said that, on the day of the general elections, residents of quarantined cities and communes would be able to go to the polls without any restrictions (namely the self-declaration form they usually need to justify any trip outside the house), News.ro reported. However, voters placed under quarantine at home will not be allowed to leave the house, so they will have to sign up for the mobile ballot box.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

19 November 2020
19 November 2020
