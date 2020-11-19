Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:25
Politics

Parliamentary elections: Romanians living abroad have two days to vote

19 November 2020
Romanians living outside of the country will be able to cast their vote in the parliamentary elections on December 5 and December 6. 

It is the first time that the parliamentary elections voting period is extended to two days, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu explained during the Government’s November 18 meeting.

There will be 748 voting sections, 331 more than in 2016, when 417 voting venues were available. 

“In Spain, we proposed having 140 stations, compared to 52 in 2016, in Italy 137 compared to 73 in 2016, in Germany 61 compared to 15 in 2016, UK 50 compared to 21 in 2016, France 48 compared to 16 in 2016, the United States 36 compared to 31 in 2016,” Aurescu explained.

The minister warned that in some areas movement and public gatherings might be restricted because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he explained that, if needed, the voting stations would be relocated and the voters updated on any changes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) published the list of voting stations abroad here.

More about the rules concerning the voting process and the needed documents here.

In 2019, the Parliament introduced multi-day voting for the Romanians living abroad as well as the option of postal voting. It came after major problems at the May 26 elections for the European Parliament, when many had to queue for hours to vote. 

(Photo: Carol Robert/ Dreamstime)

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Normal
Normal
 

