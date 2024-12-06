Gemma Webb, CEO of RetuRO, on the impact of DRS in its first year: Romanians have demonstrated their willingness to contribute to a cleaner and greener country, when supported by the necessary infrastructure

Business Views

The Deposit-Return System, Romania’s largest and most complex national circular economy programme, has reached its one-year milestone. This year has been marked by challenges, high expectations, and significant accomplishments. In an interview with Romania Insider, Gemma Webb, CEO and Chairman of the Board of RetuRO DRS, shared insights into the achievements of the DRS’ first year and outlined plans for its future.

One year since the implementation of DRS in Romania. What are the main results achieved so far? Can you give some relevant figures on the efficiency of the system?

Gemma Webb: The results from the first year are impressive, especially considering where we started. While we were hopeful and had ambitious targets, a year ago, it seemed almost unimaginable that we would reach this point. We began with zero collection and processing infrastructure, no circular economy model for citizens to relate to, and no precedent to guide us toward success.

Today, just one year after its launch, we can say with certainty that we have a functioning and effective system already impacting the environment and people’s mindsets.

In the first 12 months of operation, more than 3 billion containers were returned, showcasing a high level of consumer participation, as reflected in our reports. Over 200,000 tonnes of these collected containers have already been delivered to recyclers, reducing packaging waste and reintegrating valuable materials into the economy. Month by month, the collection rate has steadily increased. In October 2024, it reached a record of 84%, following previous rates of 78% in August and 80% in September.

Beyond these results and their environmental impact, the DRS also has a profound social effect, highlighted by the widespread participation of the public. Today, nearly all Romanians are familiar with the system, with 3 out of 5 consistently returning containers. These figures illustrate a significant shift in behavior, paving the way for implementing similar systems in other fields and strengthening the momentum for sustainability.

RetuRO has attracted many partners from the commercial sector. Can you tell us how many retailers are registered in the system so far and what the main challenges are in collaborating with them?

Gemma Webb: Retailers selling beverages in DRS packaging play a crucial role in ensuring the system functions effectively. They serve as the bridge between producers, consumers, and the system itself. Romania stands out in this regard, as traditional trade still holds a significant share of the market. Unlike modern retail, where DRS adoption has been relatively straightforward, small retailers have posed the greatest challenges, showing some resistance to implementing the system.

Despite this, more than 60,000 retailers are already enrolled in the system, representing 75% of the estimated total, with over half have signed the contract with RetuRO. This number continues to grow each month. To further support the system’s accessibility for consumers, we plan to introduce dedicated measures aimed at simplifying the onboarding process for small retailers and to improve the experience for small retailers already collecting in the system

How has the RetuRO infrastructure evolved in this first year of implementation? How many regional centres have been opened so far, and what are the plans for the future?

Gemma Webb: In less than a year, we have established seven regional centres nationwide for counting and sorting DRS packaging. Strategically located across the country in Prahova, Dolj, Bacau, Brasov, Cluj, Ilfov, and Timis, the current infrastructure is designed to cover the entire geography of Romania and can process, together with our partners’ facilities, up to 7 billion containers annually.

These centres are essential for the system’s functionality and efficiency, while also making a significant economic contribution. We have created over 800 green jobs across the country, with this number expected to grow. In the coming months, we plan to further expand the infrastructure by adding two more regional centers and opening new facilities in Bihor and Constanta counties.

How has the DRS influenced Romanians’ perception of selective waste collection? What notable changes have you noticed in public behaviour during the first year of implementation?

Gemma Webb: Over the past year, the DRS has successfully encouraged sustainable behavior among Romanian consumers. People have come to understand the importance of individual responsibility for a cleaner environment and the benefits this system provides.

While the remarkable results achieved in recent months have been highlighted above, the positive impact of the DRS is evident not only in the exceptional results reported monthly by RetuRO but also in the visible improvements in the environment. Parks, rivers, and roads across Romania are noticeably cleaner thanks to the implementation of this project.

Moreover, Romanians have demonstrated their willingness to contribute to a cleaner and greener country, when supported by the necessary infrastructure. Since the launch of the DRS, they have returned an average of more than 10 million containers every day. Without this system, much of that packaging would likely have ended up in landfills or polluting nature.

How does DRS contribute to the education and public awareness of circular economy and environmental protection? How have Romanians embraced the system?

Gemma Webb: We have conducted several awareness campaigns and maintained a constant dialogue with consumers, as a significant part of the system’s success depends on their participation. With the involvement of every stakeholder, we have turned this initiative into a shared success. A high-performance infrastructure and round-the-clock efforts would have been pointless without Romanians choosing to return their DRS containers. It has truly been a “Recycling HORA,” with everyone playing their part.

Over the past year, we’ve conducted numerous communication campaigns that have yielded remarkable results. Today, 98% of Romanians are aware of the Deposit-Return System, reflecting an outstanding level of awareness. Additionally, 92% of consumers recognise the DRS symbol on packaging. Furthermore, 9 out of 10 Romanians have returned packaging at least once, and 6 out of 10 do so regularly, demonstrating the widespread adoption of this responsible behavior.

How important was the collaboration between producers, authorities, and retailers in implementing DRS? What role has government support played in the success of this initiative?

Gemma Webb: The Deposit-Return System is undoubtedly a best-practice example, achieved through the effective cooperation of all stakeholders - producers, retailers, authorities, and consumers. As I mentioned, the programme’s success so far is primarily due to the collaboration and support of all partners, each playing a crucial role in this complex mechanism.

This success reflects a strong public-private partnership. Authorities have provided the necessary regulatory framework, while producers, retailers, and our team have worked together to ensure the seamless integration of the system. This sustained collaboration has enabled us to build the DRS infrastructure from the ground up, resulting in seven fully operational regional packaging counting and sorting centers across the country and thousands of automatic and manual collection points at small retailers. These efforts have ensured that the process is managed transparently and efficiently.

How do you anticipate the future of the system? What developments or improvements do you envisage?

Gemma Webb: The Deposit Return System has quickly become a success story. RetuRO remains steadfast in its long-term commitment to a cleaner and greener future, guided by a concrete plan. The results achieved so far inspire and motivate us to continue investing in efforts toward this goal.

In the coming year, we aim to enhance the system in every aspect, ensuring more efficient workflows for retailers and a seamless experience for consumers. Our priority is to make the return process as convenient and accessible as possible. Expanding the collection infrastructure, particularly by supporting small and rural retailers to enroll in the system and start collecting, is a key focus. We are determined to bridge the rural-urban divide and bring the system closer to every community.

Our ambition is for this system to become an international benchmark for best practices and for Romania to be recognised as a model in DRS implementation. Beyond the impressive results, the program’s effects are visible all around us, manifesting in a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future.

*This interview was edited by Romania Insider for RetuRO.