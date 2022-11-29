Business

Austria’s Gebrüder Weiss reportedly plans major terminal south of Bucharest

29 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gebrüder Weiss, the oldest transport and logistics company in Austria, is preparing the construction of the largest logistics terminal of its network in Romania, a step that would lead to a 50% increase in its local logistics platform and a tripling of the premises owned by the Romanian subsidiary, according to Profit.ro.

The project is to be built on a 7-hectare plot of land in Popești-Leordeni, south of Bucharest – an area that has recently attracted important real estate investments, also stimulated by the infrastructure works carried out in the southern part of the Bucharest belt.

Gebrüder Weiss plans to build here, in stages, a park with eight storage halls and two logistics cross-docking terminals, with a total area of ​​approximately 33,000 square meters.

In the first phase, the construction of four warehouses and a docking hall is targeted, with a total area of ​​16,824 square meters, an investment valued at EUR 7.8 million.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Austria’s Gebrüder Weiss reportedly plans major terminal south of Bucharest

29 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gebrüder Weiss, the oldest transport and logistics company in Austria, is preparing the construction of the largest logistics terminal of its network in Romania, a step that would lead to a 50% increase in its local logistics platform and a tripling of the premises owned by the Romanian subsidiary, according to Profit.ro.

The project is to be built on a 7-hectare plot of land in Popești-Leordeni, south of Bucharest – an area that has recently attracted important real estate investments, also stimulated by the infrastructure works carried out in the southern part of the Bucharest belt.

Gebrüder Weiss plans to build here, in stages, a park with eight storage halls and two logistics cross-docking terminals, with a total area of ​​approximately 33,000 square meters.

In the first phase, the construction of four warehouses and a docking hall is targeted, with a total area of ​​16,824 square meters, an investment valued at EUR 7.8 million.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit