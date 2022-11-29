Austria’s Gebrüder Weiss reportedly plans major terminal south of Bucharest

Gebrüder Weiss, the oldest transport and logistics company in Austria, is preparing the construction of the largest logistics terminal of its network in Romania, a step that would lead to a 50% increase in its local logistics platform and a tripling of the premises owned by the Romanian subsidiary, according to Profit.ro.

The project is to be built on a 7-hectare plot of land in Popești-Leordeni, south of Bucharest – an area that has recently attracted important real estate investments, also stimulated by the infrastructure works carried out in the southern part of the Bucharest belt.

Gebrüder Weiss plans to build here, in stages, a park with eight storage halls and two logistics cross-docking terminals, with a total area of ​​approximately 33,000 square meters.

In the first phase, the construction of four warehouses and a docking hall is targeted, with a total area of ​​16,824 square meters, an investment valued at EUR 7.8 million.

(Photo source: Baloncici | Dreamstime.com)