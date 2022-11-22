Local paints maker Kober builds logistic hub in central Romania

Varnish and paint manufacturer Kober, located in the northeastern county of Neamţ, bought a 20,000 sqm plot of land in the industrial area of ​​the city of Deva (central Romania), where it plans to develop a regional logistics hub to later serve as production facility as well.

The land will be used in the first phase for the development of a new regional logistics hub. Later, a fourth production centre will be developed in addition to the other three already existing in Neamt county, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This type of investment can significantly increase the efficiency of logistics departments within a modern company, Kober explains in a press release.

"The decision to invest in this area was straightforward, based on the geographical position and the industrial tradition of this region," said Aurel Köber, the company owner.

