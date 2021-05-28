Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Events

Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov comes to Bucharest event in June

28 May 2021
Legendary chess player Garry Kasparov will come to Bucharest in early June to inaugurate the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour circuit - Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021.

The event is scheduled for June 5-14. The official opening ceremony will be held at the Face Convention in northern Bucharest on June 4.

The opening event aims to send a message of confidence “after the difficult experience of the pandemic,” the organizers said in a press release, adding that this message is summarised in this edition’s motto - “Change your life. Make your Move. With Kasparov.”

The chess competition that will take place in Bucharest between June 5 and June 14 is the first of the five stages of the world circuit founded by Garry Kasparov, Grand Chess Tour 2021. Its organizers are the Romanian Chess Federation, the Superbet Foundation and the Grand Chess Tour (GCT).

Ten internationally recognized chess players will participate at the event in Romania, including a wildcard player, Romanian grandmaster Constantin Lupulescu. The other nine players are Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, Alexander Grischuk, Wesley So, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and Richard Rapport.

The players will compete for a total of EUR 350,000 in prize money.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

