Garbe Industrial Real Estate expands into Romania with new subsidiary

Hamburg-based Garbe Industrial Real Estate GmbH, one of the leading providers and managers of logistics, light industrial, and technology real estate in Germany and Europe, just set up a new company in Romania.

Under the leadership of CEE Managing Director Martin Polák and Country Head Andrei Jerca, the local subsidiary will expand its activities in this market and implement its own property developments.

Andrei Jerca commented: “Eastern Europe in general and Romania in particular offer serious potential as manufacturing and logistics locations. Romania boasts excellent infrastructure access, stable economic conditions, and low energy prices. Many companies need new and, above all, sustainable logistics assets. The fact that the country is being integrated into the Schengen area makes this an even more exciting time.”

Andrei Jerca looks back on more than 17 years of experience in the industrial and logistics sectors and has a strong track record as a real estate professional. In his most recent position, he headed one of the most active Romanian property developers in the industrial sector. During his time there, he realized over ten large-scale projects in four major cities in Romania that add up to a total of 200,000 square meters of floor space.

Before that, Jerca worked for CBRE as Head of Industrial Services, where he was instrumental in boosting the market share of CBRE. Moreover, he managed one of the country’s largest industrial and logistics parks as asset manager.

Garbe develops, buys or sells, lets, manages, and finances high-end commercial properties in attractive transport nodes and industrial locations inside and outside Germany. At present, it has around 6.5 million square meters of lettable area and a property development pipeline of around 1.9 million square meters in Germany and elsewhere in Europe under management that represent property and fund assets with a combined value of roughly EUR 10 billion (as of 31 December 2023).

(Photo source: the company)