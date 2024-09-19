Real Estate

NewCold enters Romania by acquiring 9-hectare land plot from WDP in northern Bucharest

19 September 2024

NewCold, one of the largest automated and cold chain international logistics companies, has entered the Romanian market through a 9-hectare land plot acquisition from the Belgian developer WDP. The land is located in the northern part of Bucharest, in the proximity of the A0 ring road, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which brokered the deal.

Rodica Tarcavu, Partner Industrial Agency at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, said: ”We performed a very customized and comprehensive research in order to fulfill the precise criteria that NewCold had in their business case. The main challenging points in the process of identifying the ‘perfect plot’ were related to zoning which would allow building up to a 40 m height and a reserve of up to 3 MW of electricity on site.”

According to Andrei Brinzea, Partner Industrial & Land at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, NewCold will mark its presence in Romania with a state-of-the-art cold storage automated warehouse that will be completed in 2025 and serve its clients throughout the region.

Founded in 2012, NewCold is a global leader in advanced food logistics, with 22 warehouses on three continents offering a combined capacity of more than 1.5 million pallet positions. It is led by Founder and CEO Bram Hage and backed by Westport Capital Partners.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

NewCold, one of the largest automated and cold chain international logistics companies, has entered the Romanian market through a 9-hectare land plot acquisition from the Belgian developer WDP. The land is located in the northern part of Bucharest, in the proximity of the A0 ring road, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which brokered the deal.

Rodica Tarcavu, Partner Industrial Agency at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, said: ”We performed a very customized and comprehensive research in order to fulfill the precise criteria that NewCold had in their business case. The main challenging points in the process of identifying the ‘perfect plot’ were related to zoning which would allow building up to a 40 m height and a reserve of up to 3 MW of electricity on site.”

According to Andrei Brinzea, Partner Industrial & Land at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, NewCold will mark its presence in Romania with a state-of-the-art cold storage automated warehouse that will be completed in 2025 and serve its clients throughout the region.

Founded in 2012, NewCold is a global leader in advanced food logistics, with 22 warehouses on three continents offering a combined capacity of more than 1.5 million pallet positions. It is led by Founder and CEO Bram Hage and backed by Westport Capital Partners.

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

