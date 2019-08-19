Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/19/2019 - 08:08
Real Estate
Gap between expectations of owners and buyers is widening on Romania's real estate market
19 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

There were only five transactions with a value of more than EUR 10 million in the first half of the year on the Romanian real estate market and no more than two similar deals are expected for the third quarter of the year, according to real estate consultancy firm JLL Romania.

“In many cases the negotiation and due diligence period has been extended beyond expectations, which could mean that some of them will materialize next year,” commented Andrei Vacaru, Head of Capital Markets JLL Romania, explaining that the owners’ price expectations have increased, widening the gap to the buyers’ expectations.

Admittedly, it is almost impossible to estimate whether the figure of nearly EUR 1 billion, representing the value of real estate transactions last year, will be repeated or whether it will be lower or higher, Economica.net concluded based on the insights provided by JLL. During the first six months of the year, the volume of transactions was EUR 410 million, in line with the activity on the market last year.

The players in the real estate market keep their moderate optimism. Although things are not great when it comes to the value and number of real estate transactions, the market fundamentals are quite solid and there are no signs of overheating, concluded Vacaru.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/19/2019 - 08:08
Real Estate
Gap between expectations of owners and buyers is widening on Romania's real estate market
19 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

There were only five transactions with a value of more than EUR 10 million in the first half of the year on the Romanian real estate market and no more than two similar deals are expected for the third quarter of the year, according to real estate consultancy firm JLL Romania.

“In many cases the negotiation and due diligence period has been extended beyond expectations, which could mean that some of them will materialize next year,” commented Andrei Vacaru, Head of Capital Markets JLL Romania, explaining that the owners’ price expectations have increased, widening the gap to the buyers’ expectations.

Admittedly, it is almost impossible to estimate whether the figure of nearly EUR 1 billion, representing the value of real estate transactions last year, will be repeated or whether it will be lower or higher, Economica.net concluded based on the insights provided by JLL. During the first six months of the year, the volume of transactions was EUR 410 million, in line with the activity on the market last year.

The players in the real estate market keep their moderate optimism. Although things are not great when it comes to the value and number of real estate transactions, the market fundamentals are quite solid and there are no signs of overheating, concluded Vacaru.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40