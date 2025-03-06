Business

Romanians banned from gambling more than 10% of their monthly incomes under draft bill

06 March 2025

Romanians will be banned from spending more than 10% of their incomes earned in the previous months on gambling and betting, according to a draft bill mentioned by Profit.ro, which does not indicate who the draft's authors are.

The banks that handle players' individual accounts will be responsible for setting spending limitations and will be liable to fines of up to 1% of their turnover if they fail to enforce the limitation.

Gambling operators would be responsible for complying with the spending limit in gambling halls. Meanwhile, the tax collection agency ANAF would provide operators with a platform to query the player's available balance within the limit of 10% of the previous month's income. 

Each operator will be required to report in real-time to ANAF the amounts spent by each player. 

Failure to comply with these provisions constitutes a contravention and is punishable by a fine of between RON 200,000 and RON 500,000. For the second offense, the operator's license is also canceled.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)

