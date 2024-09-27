Gala by ARIR 2024: Companies can apply for the awards for excellence in investor communication until October 15th

News from Companies

ARIR (the Romanian Investor Relations Association), the promoter of the Investor Relations (IR) concept, invites companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange to apply for the awards for excellence in investor communication, which will be presented at the Gala by ARIR 2024, on November 26. This year, there will be 9 award categories, with the winners determined through a dedicated platform for institutional investors (Extel), as well as by the vote of a jury composed of 10 professionals with experience in the capital market.

Interested companies or individuals wishing to nominate a company can complete the application form available on the official event page until October 15, 2024.

The awards open for nominations are: Best Annual Report, Best ESG Performance & Communication, Best Investor Relations Department, Star of the Year in the Capital Market, and Best Company Representative in the Capital Market.

Following the Extel survey, the winners will be announced for the categories: Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, and Best Company in IR.

Awards categories and evaluation criteria

In this year's edition, companies can apply for the following award categories:

Best Annual Report – The evaluation will consider aspects such as the description of significant events in 2023, balance in presenting information, strategic evolution and forecasts, financial and non-financial data, as well as the design and structure of the report. Best ESG Performance & Communication – The ESG report, innovations, performance communication, the existence of an ESG rating, and the analysis of controversies will be evaluated. Best Investor Relations Department – The organization and functioning of the Investor Relations department, communication with investors, as well as the quality and availability of information on the website will be evaluated. Star of the Year in the Capital Market – The evaluation will include the analysis of stock price evolution, turnover, use of capital market instruments, operational activity development, and company performance communication. Best Company Representative in the Capital Market – A category dedicated to company representatives (CEO, CFO, members of the Board of Directors) directly involved in Investor Relations, evaluating the frequency, quality, accessibility, and consistency of communication.

Within each category, 3 winning companies will be selected based on market capitalization: Small & Mid Cap - Main Market (market capitalization below EUR 450 million), Large Cap - Main Market (market capitalization above EUR 450 million), and AeRO Market.

The stages of the selection and evaluation process

After the registration period ends, the jury will select a shortlist of companies for each category, which will be published on the ARIR website. The winners will be chosen through anonymous voting using an online form.

The Gala by ARIR 2024 Jury

Well-known experts in the capital market form the jury and will have the responsibility to select and award the winning companies: Adrian Codîrlașu, Vice President, CFA Romania; Cristian Petre, Equity Portfolio Manager, NN Pensii; Răzvan Butucaru, Partner, Forvis Mazars România; Mugur Popescu, Investment Director, BCR Pensii; Răzvan Rusu, Portfolio Manager, Allianz Pensii; Mihai Nichișoiu, Capital Markets Specialist, TradeVille; Alexandra Caraman, Principal Banker, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD); Istvan Sarkany Founder, Investitori Fără Frontiere; Carmen Bobu, Individual Investor; Claudiu Marcu, Individual Investor.

Strategic partners: Bursa de Valori București (ARIR founding member), Banca Transilvania (ARIR associate member), OMV Petrom (ARIR associate member), Antibiotice (ARIR associate member), Rompetrol (ARIR associate member), Nuclearelectrica (ARIR founding member), BRD Groupe Societe Generale (ARIR associate member), Autonom (ARIR associate member) și Forvis Mazars (ARIR affiliate member).

Main partners: Raiffeisen Bank International.

Institutional partners: Extel (The former Institutional Investor Research, a leader in the industry of company research and comparative analysis).

Media partners: Agerpres, Business Review, Feel the Markets, Financial Intelligence, Financial Market, internetcorp, IR Magazine, Juridice.ro, Money.ro, Piața Financiară, Romania Insider, The Diplomat Bucharest.

About the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR):

ARIR is the promoter of the Investor Relations (IR) concept in Romania and we believe that by following standards of transparency, corporate governance and proactivity in communicating with investors, our members will benefit from added value, attract funding more easily, have the reputation and trust necessary for the continued development of their business.

The Romanian Investor Relations Association - ARIR was founded at the initiative of Daniela Maior Serban in November 2018 together with the founding members: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), ALRO, Franklin Templeton Management – Bucharest, Hidroelectrica, Nuclearelectrica, Teraplast, Transelectrica, and Tony Romani. The following companies have joined the community: Electrica, OMV Petrom, Antibiotice, Purcari, Salt Bank, BRK Financial Group, Banca Transilvania, Transgaz, MedLife, Romcarbon, Farmaceutica REMEDIA, Autonom, IMPACT Developer & Contractor, One United Properties, Transport Trade Services, Patria Bank, Connections Consult, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Rompetrol, Agista, Mecanica Fină, AQUILA , Bento, ROMGAZ, DN AGRAR and Sphera Franchise Group as Associate Members. ENVISIA, RTPR, Mazars, Marsh Broker de Asigurare – Reasigurare and Dentons became Affiliated Members.

