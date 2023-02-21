Bucharest exhibitions: Back to Where It All Began on view at Gaep

The works of ten promising talents have been included in the exhibition Back to Where It All Began, on view at Bucharest art gallery Gaep until May 13.

The exhibition is the second stage of the program Accelerator. Mentorship and Production for Emerging Artists. The program, offering mentorship to emerging artists, provides a strategic approach to the artists’ careers.

The ten artists included in the exhibition are Andrei Arion, Flaviu Cacoveanu, Roberta Curcă, Lucia Ghegu, Mihaela Hudrea, Alina Ion, Maria Mandea, Delia A. Prodan, Stanca Soare, and Ana Maria Szöllösi. The exhibition is curated by Tevž Logar.

Instead of a theme, Back to Where It All Began builds upon the purpose of Accelerator: to be a platform for sharing and discussing ideas, knowledge, and professional experience.

“There is a point where the ten artistic practices meet in the most profound way – not in their resemblance, not for the sake of illustrating a theme, but in their sincere agency to reflect relationships within society. That is why the idea of the exhibition will continue to exist and evolve as a new form where it all began. In the artists’ uncompromising work,” Tevž Logar explains.

The exhibition reveals various conceptual and formal interests, ranging from a participatory game-installation that is transformed by the visitors’ decisions to a constellation of paintings, works on paper and sculptures.

“Spanning both gallery floors, it also sheds light on the emerging artists’ preoccupations with the future of cities and nature, the beginning and passing of time, the relationship between language and image, and the mental architectures that shape our attitudes. Under the cover of everyday useful items, one of the installations infiltrates a gallery room that has never been used before as an exhibition space,” a presentation of the exhibition reads.

(Photo: Installation view Mihaela Hudrea, Turbulence, 2023, and 8888, 2022 (left), and Flaviu Cacoveanu, Untitled (Receipt), 2020 (right) from Gaep Gallery & Accelerator)

simona@romania-insider.com