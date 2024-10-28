Presidential adviser appointed Romania’s ambassador to the Vatican

President Klaus Iohannis released George Gabriel Bologan from the role of presidential adviser on Monday, October 28, and signed the decree appointing him as ambassador of Romania to the Holy See, the Presidential Administration announced.

George Gabriel Bologan has been a presidential adviser since February 6, 2024. He replaced Bogdan Aurescu, who was elected judge of the UN International Court of Justice.

Since 2003, Bologan has held several positions in Romania's diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad. He was consul general of Romania in Milan (2012), ambassador of Romania to Italy (2016-2022), and ambassador of Romania to the Kingdom of Spain (2022-2024). He also represented Romania at several informal meetings during the Italian and Spanish Presidencies of the Council of the European Union.

George Gabriel Bologan was awarded by the president of Italy with the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in the rank of Grand Officer (2019), the Emblem of Honour of the Romanian Defence Staff (2023), the Order of St. James the Great of the Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of Spain and Portugal (2024), and the Order of the Holy Trinity of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek Catholic Church of Romania (2018).

Bologan studied philosophy and theology at various Roman Pontifical Universities (Gregorian, Pontifical Oriental Institute, Urbanian, and Sant'Anselmo), graduating in 2000 with a Bachelor's degree, according to his profile on the Presidential Administration.

He also graduated from the Faculty of Communication Sciences at the Free University "Maria Santissima Assunta of Rome" (2009) and attended several advanced courses: "Communication Sciences" at the Pontifical Urbaniana University of Rome (1998) and "Regional and Euro-regional concepts in the field of public administration in the EU policy perspective," State University of Oradea (2022).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)