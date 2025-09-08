The Future of Customer Experience is Written in Bucharest. CX Conference 2025 brings together global leaders and key studies unveiled for the first time

News from Companies

On October 14–15, Bucharest will become the meeting point for some of the most influential global and regional experts in Customer Experience. CX Conference 2025, organized by Customer Experience Romania, will feature an exceptional line-up of international and local speakers, alongside the unveiling of the most relevant research on CX perception and practices at a national level.

A line-up of experts addressing real organizational challenges

Confirmed speakers include Ian Golding, one of the world’s most respected CX consultants, Bruce Temkin, founder of TemkinSight and pioneer of the Customer Experience discipline, and Olga Potaptseva, CEO of European Customer Consultancy and a recognized expert in organizational culture transformation. They will be joined by top professionals from Romania: Andreea Coca, CX Manager & Research Lead at Pluxee Romania, Mihai Ciuta, CX & Research Lead at Raiffeisen Bank Romania, Oana Aftenii, Customer Experience Lead at Returo, Gabriela Roșca, co-founder of Smart HR, Alina Dimbean, Customer Excellence Director at Delgaz Grid, Bülent Duagi, Strategy & Foresight Adviser at Sense & Change, Hunor Kovacs, Managing Director at Geomant, Ștefan Dumitru, Regional Manager SEE at Staffino, as well as Gabriela Ciupitu, founder of Customer Experience Romania, named in 2024 the world’s most influential CX professional.

The conference agenda is designed to address the real challenges organizations face: how strategies can adapt to a volatile environment, the role of technology in supporting customer connection, and how internal culture can become a catalyst for loyalty.

“Customer experience is about human interaction. Technology should support this dimension, not replace it. When adopted correctly, it can give employees more time to focus on what truly matters to customers,” says keynote speaker Ian Golding in an interview with Gabriela Ciupitu for Customer Experience Romania.

In his view, “accelerated change is a reality, and any traditional organization that believes it is immune risks becoming irrelevant. To move forward, sometimes you must stop, reflect, and adjust your direction,” Golding emphasizes.

Customer Centricity Index and CX Maturity Study 2025: Two landmark studies debut at CX Conference 2025

The 2025 edition also marks the launch of two essential studies for the local market. The Customer Centricity Index, developed in partnership with Ipsos, measures customer perceptions of brands across Romania’s main industries, offering an objective picture based on real consumer experiences. The results will be acknowledged at the Customer Centricity Gala, where companies setting the standards in customer relationships will be awarded. In parallel, the CX Maturity Study 2025, conducted together with Staffino, analyzes the internal practices of companies in Romania and Moldova across six CX maturity pillars: strategy, customer-centric culture, employee journey, customer journey, voice of the customer, and technology.

“CX Conference 2025 takes place in a year when organizations are facing rapid and profound changes – from the advance of artificial intelligence and legislative shifts to economic uncertainty and the ongoing evolution of customer expectations. This is why we chose to bring to Bucharest both global voices and local perspectives, to understand where we stand as a market and what steps are needed to build experiences that generate real loyalty. CX Conference is also a meeting point for the community of Customer Experience professionals. I believe that only through open dialogue between companies, consultants, and customers can we build organizational cultures that sustain healthy relationships and long-term performance,” says Gabriela Ciupitu, founder of Customer Experience Romania and globally recognized CX leader.

Where ideas meet: Le Château and Maidan Spațiul set the stage for CX Conference 2025

The event begins on October 14 at Le Château (Strada Turturelelor 11, Sector 3, near Piața Alba Iulia) and continues on October 15 with CX Workshops at Maidan Spațiul (Bulevardul Expoziției 2, Sector 1), in a dynamic, collaborative format.

Registration is available at https://cx-conference.ro/ with early-bird offers valid until September 15, 2025. Details about the event agenda and partnerships can also be found on the official website.

The event is supported by strategic partners and organizations actively contributing to the development of the CX community, both locally and internationally. CX Conference 2025 is organized with the support of Romania’s CX professional community partners, namely Staffino and Geomant, and Ipsos as the research partner for the Customer Centricity Index. Smart HR and Maidan Spațiul, host of the second conference day, are also supporting partners.

The event also benefits from the support of international strategic partners such as the Customer Institute, Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA), Awards International, and Customer Experience Magazine (CXM).

Media partners for the 2025 edition include: Wall-Street.ro, Start-up.ro, Retail.ro, Transilvania Business, Ziarul Bursa, EventsMax, PRwave, Romania-Insider.com, and RomaniaJournal.ro.

*This is a Press release.