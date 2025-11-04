Future of Boards Gala 2025: Responsible leadership shaping the future

Partner Content

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, over 150 board members, executives, and thought leaders gathered at the InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest for the Future of Boards Awards Gala 2025, organized by Envisia, the first business school in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to the professionalization of board members and governance leaders. The event recognized responsible leadership and the power of governance to create long-term value.

Now in its third edition, the gala has become a landmark event for Romania’s corporate governance community – a space where performance meets purpose, and those who lead with responsibility, courage, and clarity are celebrated for their impact.

“Our role as leaders at the highest level of responsibility – the boards of directors – is to serve, with vision, accountability, and humanity, the common good,” said Carmen Micu, CEO & Co-Founder of Envisia. “Every year, at the Envisia – Future of Boards Gala, we celebrate the people and structures that oversee organizations focused not only on financial results but on long-term strategies with social impact — those who build with the vision of a more prosperous Romania, one we can all trust and wish to live in.”

Future of Boards Gala 2025 winners

Board of the Year — For Profit: TeraPlast

The TeraPlast board, represented by Alexandru Stânean, Chief Executive Officer, TeraPlast SA, and Lucian Anghel, Board Member, was recognized for its strategic vision and resilience in driving the organization’s sustainable transformation. The award was presented by Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Board of the Year — Non-Profit: Romanian Business Leaders

The Romanian Business Leaders community, represented by Sergiu Neguț, Chair of the Board, was commended for its collective integrity and civic contribution – an example of collaborative governance and social impact. The award was presented by Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Non-Executive Director of the Year: Ana Bobircă

For her independent discernment, balance, and clarity brought to the boards she serves on, Ana Bobircă, Partner & Chief Investment Officer, received the Non-Executive Director of the Year Award, presented by Carmen Micu, CEO & Co-Founder, Envisia.

Boards in Family-Owned Businesses: Transavia

Transavia, represented by Laura Micu, Marketing Director, was honored for its ability to honour tradition while leading innovation – an example of continuity and strategic courage. The award was presented by Simona Pirtea, Managing Partner, Enache Pirtea & Asociații.

Excellence in Board Education – Professor Andrew Kakabadse Award: BRD Asset Management SAI

Through its leaders, Mihai Purcărea, CEO and Chair of the Board, and Marius Stoica, Executive Director of Financial Markets and Board Member, BRD Asset Management SAI was recognized for integrating continuous learning and reflection into its governance culture – demonstrating that a strong board begins with curiosity and discipline. The award was presented by Nada Kakabadse and Gabriela Hârțescu, Dean of Envisia.

Public Stewardship Award: North-East Regional Development Agency

The North-East Regional Development Agency, represented by Vasile Asandei, General Director, received the award for exemplary governance practices and for transforming regional development into a model of responsible, transparent, and results-oriented leadership.

A special mention was awarded to the Center Regional Development Agency, represented by Claudiu Gavrilă, for its consistent commitment to ethical governance, collaboration, and sustainable regional growth. The awards were presented by Adela Jansen, Board Member & Trusted Advisor.

Community Contributor: Gabriela Crețu

For her generosity, mentorship, and contribution to the Envisia community, Gabriela Crețu, Vice President of Sales at Ursus Breweries, was recognized as a catalyst for connection and collective growth. The award was presented by Georgeta Dendrino, Managing Director, Interact.

An evening of responsible ideas

The event opened with a leadership panel titled “How responsible governance can rebuild the social contract”, featuring Lorenzo Fioramonti, Academic Director of Nativa Campus and former Italian Minister of Education, and Dr. Victoria Hurth, independent researcher and global expert in sustainable governance. The discussion explored how boards can rebuild public trust, balance stakeholder expectations, and lead with a renewed sense of social responsibility. Moderated by Carmen Micu, CEO & Co-Founder of Envisia, the conversation brought together two powerful voices united by the belief that governance must evolve from compliance to conscience, and from oversight to vision.

The gala also marked the launch of the book “Chronicles from the Boardroom – A Romanian Perspective, Volume II,” authored by graduates of the Master of Arts in Board Practice and Directorship program at Henley Business School, in partnership with Envisia.

This new edition brings together research and reflections from a new generation of governance professionals exploring how directors navigate complexity, ethics, and transformation in contemporary boards. Topics include succession in family businesses, regulatory challenges, stakeholder engagement, and the evolving mind-set of independent directors.

Contributors include Alina Scarlat, Alexandru Stânean (CEO, TeraPlast SA), Cristiana Cazan (Legal Director, Romanian Investment and Development Bank), Dan Țincu (Group CFO, FAN Courier), Daniela Bodîrcă (Co-Founder, Fraxen), Ionuț Corduneanu, Lucian Anghel (Deputy General Manager, Libra Bank; Board Member, TeraPlast; Professor, SNSPA), Mihai Anița (Partner, PwC Romania), Mircea Țiplea (Partner CEE, Amrop Executive Search), Roxana Gureanu (CFO & Board Member, Sparking Capital Fund II), Ruxandra Frunzeti (Managing Director, Deichmann), Simona Enache-Pirtea (Managing Partner, Enache Pirtea & Asociații), Ștefan Frangulea (CFO, Electrica), and Vladimir Kalinov – professionals whose perspectives bridge academic research with real-world boardroom practice.

The book is both a celebration of continuous learning and an expression of Envisia’s mission: to build a community of leaders who constantly invest in knowledge, reflection, and the future of responsible governance.

An evening of purpose and community

Beyond the awards, the gala was a celebration of connection – a night where leaders from business, public institutions, and academia shared a common belief that governance, when practiced with integrity, can transform organizations and society.

“Each edition of the Future of Boards Gala reaffirms our belief that responsible governance – what we call governance of common sense – is one of the most powerful forces for positive change”, concluded Carmen Micu. “The professional board members we honour remind us that strong boards build better companies – and better companies create more prosperous societies in every sense. This is the future we aim to shape.”

