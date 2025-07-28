Romania events: Festival dedicated to horror, fantasy film to hold tenth edition in Biertan next month

Full Moon, the festival showcasing horror and fantasy films, will hold its tenth edition next month in Biertan, a village in Sibiu county known for its UNESCO-listed fortified church.

The festival will present this year a program of 16 films, six of which are national premieres.

The edition's headliner is Radu Jude's Dracula, an international co-production also included in the selection of the Anonimul International Film Festival and the official competition of the Locarno International Film Festival.

Radu Jude's Dracula will be screened at the event

This year's program also includes Thibault Emin's Else, a French horror movie that was one of the most appreciated titles of the recent edition of the Sitges Festival; Daniel Oriahi's Weekend, a Nigerian horror selected at the Tribeca festival; and Enrique Buleo's Still Life With Ghosts, a Spanish arthouse debut presented in the main competition at Sitges.

The program includes a Zombie-themed mini-marathon of horror and black humor with three reference titles: Párvulos: Children of the Apocalypse, the newest film by Mexican horror veteran Isaac Ezban; The Summer Hit, a zombie comedy directed by Pablo Stoll; and George A. Romero's Day of the Dead, which turns 40 this year.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will also be screened at the festival, 50 years after its release.

From the selection of the Transylvania International Film Festival, the public can see Rasmus Merivoo and Moonika Siimets's trilogy: Alien or Valdis' Escape in 11 Chapters, Alien 2 or The Return of Valdis in 17 Chapters, and Black Hole.

The program also includes screenings of Adilkhan Yerzhanov's Moor and Cadet and of the Ukrainian romantic sci-fi You Are the Universe, directed by Pavlo Ostrikov.

A Page of Madness (1926), the silent Japanese film that enjoys cult status, will be screened in a special cine-concert version. The soundtrack will be performed live by the band CelloFun and narrated by Irina-Margareta Nistor.

For the first time at the festival, the audience will also be able to see a selection of six Romanian short films directed by Mihai Dragolea, Vlad Ilicevici, George Dogaru, Iris Reșit, Nagy Marton, George ve Ganaeaard, and Horia Cucută.

To end its anniversary edition, the festival will screen Steven Spielberg's classic Jaws, alongside Sean Byrne's Dangerous Animals.

Full Moon takes place between August 15 and August 17.

(Photos: the organizers)

