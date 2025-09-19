Society

Injured French tourist rescued from Romania’s Bucegi Mountains

19 September 2025

An injured 24-year-old French tourist was rescued after falling in the Valea Căldărilor area of Romania’s Bucegi Mountains on Friday morning, September 19.

The young man was recovered by mountain rescuers after an operation that lasted more than six hours. According to the data communicated by Salvamont Prahova, he was part of a group of three French tourists who got lost after missing the marked trail.

"The victim was handed over to the SAJ ambulance. He presented head trauma, ankle fracture, knee sprain, and joint dislocation of the upper limb," the cited source specifies. 

Eight mountain rescuers participated in the operation.

Romania’s mountain rescuers save dozens of lost tourists every summer. Some, however, cannot be helped. One such case took place last month, when a 70-year-old English tourist died while on a trail in Romania's touristic Bucegi Mountains due to a cardiorespiratory arrest.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Salvamont Prahova on Facebook video capture)

