English tourist dies on trail in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains

A 70-year-old English tourist died on Saturday, August 16, due to a cardiorespiratory arrest while on a trail in Romania's touristic Bucegi Mountains.

Emergency crews requested the intervention of a helicopter from the Brașov Air Operations Point in the case, helping them arrive at the scene in about 15 minutes. Once there, medical crews performed resuscitation on the tourist without success, as shown in the video published on Facebook.

“A call received through 112 informed us that a 70-year-old English tourist, located on the Bucegi Plateau, went into cardiorespiratory arrest. The first response team, on duty at the Salvamont Baba Mare Base, reached the patient within a few minutes and began resuscitation maneuvers using the defibrillator,” announced officials of Salvamont Prahova.

The tourist’s lifeless body was transported by land by the mountain rescuers to Piatra Arsă, from where it was taken over by the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Salvamont Prahova rescuers intervened in 9 separate cases on the same day, August 16, to rescue injured tourists.

(Photo source: Salvamont Prahova on Facebook)