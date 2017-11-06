French Film Festival features VR section in Bucharest

The 21st edition of the French Film Festival (FFF) takes place this year between November 9 and November 19 in nine cities across Romania: Bucharest, Arad, Brașov, Buzău, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Iași, Ploiești, and Timișoara.

The festival will open in Bucharest with the film Django, directed by Etienne Comar. The movie, which also opened this year’s edition of the Berlinale, tells the story of jazz musician Django Reinhardt.

The FFF competition section will feature six debut films. The directors of some of them will be in Romania to let the public know in their artistic endeavors. They are Lila Pinell and Chloé Mahieu, the directors of Kiss &Cry, who will come to Bucharest, and Morgan Simon, the director of Compte Tes Blessures, who will come to the capital and to Cluj-Napoca.

The Cahiers du cinema Week, a section put together in partnership with France’s most important cinema magazine, focuses on the idea of architecture. The selection of films, proposed by the Cahiers du cinema critic Joachim Lepastier, looks at various facets of the concept of architecture in relation to the seventh art, from specific sets to conceptual structures or the architecture of a film production.

The Panorama section will screen the newest and best films of contemporary French cinema, among them Rodin by Jacques Doillon.

A novelty at this year’s edition of FFF is the Virtual Reality section. This will present an experimental program, both form and selection wise, in Bucharest only.

As part of the FFF, the TV5 Monde Audience Award will reward the public’s preferred film, which will then be distributed in cinemas across Romania.

The program of the festival, in each participating city, can be checked here.

All the films will be screened in their original version, with Romanian subtitles. Tickets can be bought at the cinemas, at the Kyralina, Hecate and Humanitas bookstores, and online at elvirepopesco.ro and eventbook.ro.

[email protected]