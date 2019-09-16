Young French couple chooses Romanian city for medical residency

While most Romanian medical graduates dream of practicing in Western Europe, a young French couple chose a Romanian city for their medical residency. They are husband and wife and have a little girl named Ema.

Audrey and Jean Bastien met in Paris, where they were both studying osteopathy. They came to Iasi, a university city in Eastern Romania, in 2013, after they decided to study general medicine, according to local Digi24.ro. They both graduated from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Iasi this year, with Audrey finishing top of her class in the French language section of UMF Iasi and Jean Bastien being second.

They have decided to continue their medical education in Romania, in Iasi, and are now preparing for the exam that will take place in a few months.

The two said that the salary is enough to have a decent life in the Romanian city of Iasi, especially now after the salary system for residents provides higher wages. Plus, the hospital program of the residents in Romania allows them to also have time for family.

They haven’t chosen a medical residency specialty yet, as this decision also depends on the positions available in the hospitals in Iasi and their grades at the upcoming exam.

