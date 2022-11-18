French association organizes a Christmas market in Bucharest this month

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Bucarest Accueil, a French association helping French-speaking families living in Bucharest to discover the city and learn more about the country, will organize a Christmas market in the capital city this month.

The event will be held at Caro Hotel on Sunday, November 27, under the patronage of the French Embassy in Romania.

Forty vendors will await visitors with various offers of gifts, such as jewellery, traditional Romanian crafts, French food specialties, games and toys, books, clothes, decoration items, and chocolate. Children will also find activities to stay entertained, and Santa will be there to meet them.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucarest Accueil)