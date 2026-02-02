Free public transport in Brașov every Friday

Brașov local councillors unanimously approved, during the ordinary plenary session held on Friday, January 30, a set of new public transport facilities within the municipality. Starting April 1, the Green Friday programme will enter into force, granting free travel on all public transport lines in Brașov.

During the same plenary session, the president of the Brașov Transport Association, George Cornea, announced that he will ask, at the Association’s General Assembly in February, for all member municipalities to adopt the same measure, Buna Ziua Brasov reported.

“We want all city halls to join this programme, so that we can ensure coherent public transport across the Brașov Metropolitan Area,” Cornea said.

He also clarified that, after April 1, passengers who have already purchased subscriptions will not receive extensions to compensate for the days on which free travel is available.

The decision approving the Green Friday programme also includes additional facilities. Starting April 1, 2026, the following categories of residents of the municipality of Brașov will be entitled to a Metropolitan Monthly Pass with Facilities, free of charge, loaded onto a transport card upon request: seniors over 60 years old who are not pensioners; pensioners with a monthly income of up to RON 3,600 inclusive; and all residents aged 70 and over, regardless of income.

iulian@romania-insider.com