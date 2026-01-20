Romanian city of Arad considers making public transport free

Arad, in western Romania, could become the first city in the country to introduce free local public transport, mayor Călin Bibarț said on Monday, January 19. The local administration is currently consulting the relevant national legislation required to draft a proposal that would be submitted for approval to the Municipal Local Council, according to the City Hall.

At the same time, the same source said, the city is identifying the necessary permits needed to implement the measure.

If approved, the initiative would make Arad the first city in Romania to offer free public transport and one of the few in Europe to do so, alongside cities such as Luxembourg, Dunkirk, and Tallinn.

The proposal comes amid recent increases in local taxes and duties imposed by the central government, which the City Hall says have put additional pressure on household budgets. According to the mayor, the move is also intended to capitalise on major investments made in recent years to modernise and increase the attractiveness of Arad’s public transport system.

“We will certainly identify a swift solution to allow Arad residents to travel free of charge within the municipality,” mayor Călin Bibarț said.

He noted that Arad operates one of the most modern public transport fleets in Romania, with 50 new tram units already in service, three more under construction, and an additional fleet of 14 electric buses and minibuses.

Arad also has one of the most extensive local public transport networks in the country. Its tram system includes 15 lines, with a total route length of more than 335 kilometres when accounting for both directions.

(Photo source: Primariaarad.ro)