Romanian investors get access to Franklin Templeton and Invesco funds to diversify portfolios

Franklin Templeton, the administrator of Fondul Proprietatea, has launched 16 Franklin Templeton Investment Funds (FTIF) on the iFonduri platform, expanding access to investment solutions for individual investors in Romania, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The iFonduri platform, launched on Thursday, December 11, is authorised and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), and client assets are kept safe by the investment firm European Investment Centre (Slovakia), being covered by an investment guarantee scheme of up to EUR 50,000 per investor.

Another administrator present on the platform is Invesco, which has listed 12 investment funds: Invesco Asian Equity Fund, Invesco Euro Bond Fund, Invesco Global Equity Income Fund, Invesco Metaverse and AI Fund, Invesco Pan European Focus Equity Fund, Invesco Sustainable Allocation Fund, and Invesco Sustainable Pan European Systematic Equity Fund.

(Photo source: Timon Schneider/Dreamstime.com)