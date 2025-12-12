 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian investors get access to Franklin Templeton and Invesco funds to diversify portfolios

12 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton, the administrator of Fondul Proprietatea, has launched 16 Franklin Templeton Investment Funds (FTIF) on the iFonduri platform, expanding access to investment solutions for individual investors in Romania, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The iFonduri platform, launched on Thursday, December 11, is authorised and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), and client assets are kept safe by the investment firm European Investment Centre  (Slovakia), being covered by an investment guarantee scheme of up to EUR 50,000 per investor.

Another administrator present on the platform is Invesco, which has listed 12 investment funds: Invesco Asian Equity Fund, Invesco Euro Bond Fund, Invesco Global Equity Income Fund, Invesco Metaverse and AI Fund, Invesco Pan European Focus Equity Fund, Invesco Sustainable Allocation Fund, and Invesco Sustainable Pan European Systematic Equity Fund.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Timon Schneider/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian investors get access to Franklin Templeton and Invesco funds to diversify portfolios

12 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton, the administrator of Fondul Proprietatea, has launched 16 Franklin Templeton Investment Funds (FTIF) on the iFonduri platform, expanding access to investment solutions for individual investors in Romania, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The iFonduri platform, launched on Thursday, December 11, is authorised and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), and client assets are kept safe by the investment firm European Investment Centre  (Slovakia), being covered by an investment guarantee scheme of up to EUR 50,000 per investor.

Another administrator present on the platform is Invesco, which has listed 12 investment funds: Invesco Asian Equity Fund, Invesco Euro Bond Fund, Invesco Global Equity Income Fund, Invesco Metaverse and AI Fund, Invesco Pan European Focus Equity Fund, Invesco Sustainable Allocation Fund, and Invesco Sustainable Pan European Systematic Equity Fund.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Timon Schneider/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2025
Macro
Romania’s annual inflation rate holds steady at 9.8% in November
12 December 2025
Justice
Romanian president invites protesting magistrates to talks on judiciary crisis
12 December 2025
Macro
Romania’s government adds four more companies to list of SOEs slated for reforms
12 December 2025
Justice
Update: Increasingly more magistrates denounce "captured judiciary" in Romania fueling street protests
12 December 2025
Healthcare
Update: Romania confirms first leprosy cases in over 40 years, two more under investigation
11 December 2025
Justice
EC refers Romania to EU Court of Justice over failures in air quality monitoring
11 December 2025
Justice
Bucharest Appeal Court leadership rejects media investigation, but judge says “toxic” conditions are real
11 December 2025
Environment
American scientists study extreme microbial life in Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Geopark