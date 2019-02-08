France supports Romania against North Stream 2

France tends to support Romania’s position on the matter of the North Stream 2 project and will not back Germany’s attempt to prevent debates on this issue in the EU Council of February 8, local G4media.ro reported.

With France’s support, Germany could have countered the efforts of several states to bring North Stream 2 under EU regulations, thus making it less likely.

Germany will not become dependent on Russia for gas due to Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on February 7 quoted by Reuters.

By launching debates on North Stream 2, the Romanian presidency of the European Union puts the project under the EU’s single market mechanisms, a scenario Germany wants to prevent. While countries like Romania, Poland or the Baltic states warn North Stream 2 would only increase Europe’s dependency on Russian gas, Germany strongly supports the project.

Until now, North Stream 2 has not been subject to the EU’s strict energy rules as the pipeline is outside EU territory, but several member states are backing a bid to bring it under regulations. A vote is due on Friday.

(photo source: Gazprom.com)