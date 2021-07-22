Romanian entrepreneurs raise USD 1 mln with tourism application Framey

Framey, a social media app for travel, received a USD 1 mln seed financing from ICE Capital in Dubai backed by the Romanian investment fund JECO Capital.

The company that developed the application will use the funds to develop the application, expand operations and team, and launch the application internationally.

Framey was founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Robert Preoteasa and Alexandru Iulian Florea in 2019.

The company developed the mobile application Framey, for iOS and Android, which offers users the option to create routes based on the images they like.

The Framey app, which will be launched in August, promises to help users make travel plans, find interesting places to visit near them, take unique pictures and share beautiful moments with other users. In the Framey app, users will have all the tools they need to plan a travel itinerary.

