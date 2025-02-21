Dutch police arrest fourth suspect in Drents Museum theft, Romanian gold artifacts still missing

Dutch police have arrested another suspect in connection with the theft of Romanian archaeological masterpieces from the Drents Museum in the early hours of January 25. The investigators previously arrested three suspects, who are still in custody, but the stolen artifacts, including the historic golden helmet of Coţofeneşti, have not yet been found.

The fourth suspect is a 26-year-old man from Heerhugowaard in Obdam. He was arrested on February 20 and is being questioned about his role in the art theft.

“The suspect arrested is not the person on images from a hardware store in Assen. We are still looking for more information about the person in those images,” the Dutch police said.

After the arrest, the police conducted investigations at various locations, including a garage in the municipality of Koggenland and a home in Heerhugowaard. Data carriers, two vehicles, and clothing were seized.

The investigation is ongoing, with a team of dozens of detectives and specialists working on the case, with the priority of tracking down the stolen goods. Technical and tactical searches were conducted in and around the Drents Museum, and investigations were conducted at other locations in Heerhugowaard, Alkmaar, Groningen, Assen, and Rolde, among others.

Earlier this month, judicial and law enforcement authorities in Romania and the Netherlands set up a dedicated joint investigation team into the theft of the four pieces of precious historic Romanian art from the Dutch Drents Museum.

The Dutch police said they are still looking for additional tips, including information about the suspect in the hardware store in Assen, the black Ford Transit, and the stolen goods.

Several archaeological pieces from the Dacia - Empire of Gold and Silver exhibition showcasing Dacian treasures from Romania were stolen after an explosion at the Drents Museum in the Netherlands on the morning of January 25. These are the famous golden Helmet of Coțofenești, c.a. 450 BC, and three Dacian bracelets, which belonged to the National History Museum of Romania.

Dutch entrepreneur Alex van Breemen is offering a reward for a tip that leads to the authorities finding the Romanian heritage objects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)