Romanian History Museum official hopes ancient artifacts stolen in Netherlands will be found

The deputy director of the National Museum of History of Romania, Cornel Ilie, recently stated that he has not given up hope of recovering the heritage objects - the Coțofenești Helmet and three Dacian gold bracelets - stolen from the Drents Museum in Assen.

The ancient artifacts were stolen on the night of January 24 to 25 during an exhibition in the Netherlands. Three people were arrested in connection to the theft and released the photos of two of them last month.

The theft was met with anger in Romania, as many expressed the belief that the objects could be melted for gold.

The museum official, however, said he believes otherwise. "This is the last hope I will not abandon. I believe that the helmet and bracelets will be recovered, and I hope that the Dutch authorities, with the support of the Romanian authorities, will make every effort, because beyond our patrimonial interest in having these objects back, I believe it is also in the interest of the Dutch state to resolve this issue," he stated, cited by News.ro.

The Treasury-category objects from the collection of the National Museum of History of Romania, previously exhibited abroad in "Dacia! Empire of Gold and Silver" and "First Royals of Europe," will be back on display in Bucharest starting February 12.

Cornel Ilie also said that the exhibition setup in Assen was designed to prevent any foreseeable danger. “However, what happened there was an extraordinary event involving, as you know, explosives. Materials were used that caused destruction, breaking display cases, and I don't believe we are as responsible for what happened as some might suggest,” he said.

Following the incident in the Netherlands and public discussions, some museums in Romania are now requesting that pieces from the National Museum of History be returned, such as the Iași Museum, which has asked for the Băiceni Treasure. Another example is the Buzău Museum, which wants the Pietroasele Treasure. Both collections are at the National Museum of History of Romania, part of which is currently under renovation.

The renovation "will probably take several years - maybe five, I don't know," Cornel Ilie stated, expressing hope that the national heritage will benefit from a museum meeting the highest standards.

The museum official also said that planned exhibitions in Germany and the UK are still on hold following the incident in the Netherlands.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Drents museum on Facebook)