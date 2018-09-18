Fountains in downtown Bucharest reopen with multimedia show, concert

The fountains in the capital’s Unirii Square are set to reopen on September 20 with a multimedia show and a concert of the Bucharest Symphonic Orchestra.

The fountains underwent refurbishment this summer as part of a EUR 7 million project rolled out by Apa Nova, the company that manages Bucharest’s water and sewage system.

The fountains will offer multimedia shows every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting September 28, in between 20:00 and 21:00 for as long as the weather allows it, the Bucharest City Hall announced.

After the revamping, the central fountain in Unirii Square has four integrated “water screens” facing the four cardinal points, and meant to create a multimedia platform for videos and laser projections. The digitally-monitored system allows the control over each individual unit in the entire complex of 44 independent fountains located on a distance of 1.4 km, between Alba Iulia Square and Constituţiei Square. German company OASE provided the equipment used.

The inaugural show this Thursday is scheduled to start at 20:00. The Bucharest Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Tiberiu Soare, will perform on a stage set up in Unirii Park. Pianist Ştefan Doniga, and dancers Ana Vişan and Bogdan Iacob of the Gigi Căciuleanu Dance Company will also accompany the orchestra. The water and lights show will start at 21:00.

(Photo source: Simfonia Apei Facebook Page)

