Fountains in downtown Bucharest to be revamped with EUR 7 mln

by Romania Insider
The 17 water fountains in downtown Bucharest, including the one in Unirii Square, will be refurbished.

Apa Nova, the company that manages Bucharest’s water and sewage system, will invest EUR 7 million in this project, which will be carried out by September this year, the Bucharest City Hall announced on Monday, May 7. Thus, the fountains will not function over the summer and car traffic in the area may be restricted on the lane close to the fountains.

After revamping, the fountains will become an important urban attraction. They will offer water lights and sound shows and will have four functioning settings with specific shows for the day, evening and night as well as for the weekend.

Apa Nova, which is part of French group Veolia, will make the investments from its own funds as agreed with the municipality.

(photo source: Apa Nova website)

