Hospitality operator Ascott partners with RO developer Forty Management for Crest Collection hotel in Bucharest

Hospitality owner and operator Ascott, owned by the largest REIT in Singapore, has signed an agreement with Romanian developer Forty Management to open a hotel in Bucharest under the luxury brand Crest Collection.

The value of the investment in the project, to be developed in the Parliament Palace area, is estimated at EUR 22 million. The construction is expected to begin this fall, with an estimated opening in the first quarter of 2026, Forty Management announced.

The new hotel development will be operated by The Ascott Limited (Ascott).

The Central District Bucharest Hotel - The Crest Collection will have 170 rooms and a 360-degree restaurant on the 14th floor. According to the agreement, Ascott will operate The Crest Collection brand for an initial period of 25 years.

"We have chosen to capitalize on the potential of the luxury hotel market in Bucharest, and we are delighted to be setting up this new project together with Forty Management, one of the most innovative companies in Romania in terms of sustainable, mixed-use real estate developments. We are also laying the foundations today for a successful long-term partnership with Forty, based on shared values of perseverance, integrity, courage and passion to create extraordinary things," Marcel Lindt, Development Director UK and CEE, The Ascott Limited, said.

"La Clef Champs-Élysées hotel in Paris will be our milestone when developing this project, given its emphasis on luxury hotel services and fine-dining gastronomy, which will give the place a touch of refinement, art and elegance when it comes to new concepts of lifestyle," said Lucian Azoiței, CEO of Forty Management.

The Ascott Group is owned by CapitaLand Investments, the largest REIT in Singapore and one of the largest in the Asia Pacific, with assets in excess of USD 65 billion. It is present in Southeast Asia as its core market and continues to expand in markets such as India, Vietnam, Australia, Europe and the US. Ascott's portfolio spans over 220 cities across more than 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA.

Ascott has over 94,000 operating units and more than 64,000 units under development, making a total of over 159,000 units in more than 900 properties. The company's serviced apartment, co-living, and hotel brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Préférence, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello.

Forty Management is a Romanian developer of premium green mixed-use urban reconversion under the Central District brand. It was founded in 2015 by real estate entrepreneur Lucian Azoitei. This is the second hotel development in its portfolio after the one within Central District Lagoon City, in partnership with a hotel operator with a global presence.

(Photo courtesy of Forty Management)

