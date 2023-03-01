Accor to open new Mercure hotel in downtown Bucharest this fall

Leading hospitality group Accor announced the opening of a new Mercure hotel in downtown Bucharest, not far from Unirii Square and the Old Town, in the fall of 2023. The new hotel will open based on a franchise agreement with local company Sab Serv Expres SRL.

Mercure Bucharest Cantemir will offer travellers coming to Bucharest and the local community 40 designed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, and a conference room divisible into two separate meeting rooms. All facilities will be hosted by a refurbished building on Dimitrie Cantemir Blvd., the avenue that connects Unirii Square to Tineretului Park and other key destinations in the southern part of Bucharest.

“Over the past years, we committed to growing Accor’s presence in new destinations across Romania, thus bringing new hospitality standards and services to key cities of our country. Nonetheless, Bucharest remains a key market in our portfolio,” said Maria Drăgulin, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and the Czech Republic.

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,400 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities, and flexible workspaces. The group has more than 40 hotel brands.

Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and is publicly listed on Euronext Paris and the OTC Market in the United States.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Accor)