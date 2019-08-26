Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/26/2019 - 08:19
Real Estate
Forte Partners begins work at U Center Campus office project in Bucharest
26 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian developer Forte Partners has started works at its U Center Campus office project in Bucharest’s Tineretului area, where it competes directly with the Timpuri Noi Square project, Ziarul Financiar daily reported.

Timpuri Noi Square, developed by Swedish company Vastint, has reached an occupancy rate of 90% after ridesharing company Bolt leased 1,200 square meters recently.

Forte Partners, one of the most active Romanian developers, controlled by the Jabra brothers and Geo Mărgescu, has started the construction of the future office project on Serban Voda street in the capital city, near Tineretului subway station. The project will be called U Center Campus.

Currently, the land has been cleaned, and the old building of the former Scarlat Longhin hospital closed in 2000 has been demolished. Although the hospital was closed almost 20 years ago, during this time the area hasn’t been decontaminated and cleaned, the land being abandoned.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/11/2018 - 14:18
11 July 2018
Real Estate
Forte Partners buys land plot for Bucharest office project expansion

Local group Forte Partners acquired a land plot of 5,400 sqm in the Orhideea area in Bucharest, where it plans to build...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/26/2019 - 08:19
Real Estate
Forte Partners begins work at U Center Campus office project in Bucharest
26 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian developer Forte Partners has started works at its U Center Campus office project in Bucharest’s Tineretului area, where it competes directly with the Timpuri Noi Square project, Ziarul Financiar daily reported.

Timpuri Noi Square, developed by Swedish company Vastint, has reached an occupancy rate of 90% after ridesharing company Bolt leased 1,200 square meters recently.

Forte Partners, one of the most active Romanian developers, controlled by the Jabra brothers and Geo Mărgescu, has started the construction of the future office project on Serban Voda street in the capital city, near Tineretului subway station. The project will be called U Center Campus.

Currently, the land has been cleaned, and the old building of the former Scarlat Longhin hospital closed in 2000 has been demolished. Although the hospital was closed almost 20 years ago, during this time the area hasn’t been decontaminated and cleaned, the land being abandoned.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/11/2018 - 14:18
11 July 2018
Real Estate
Forte Partners buys land plot for Bucharest office project expansion

Local group Forte Partners acquired a land plot of 5,400 sqm in the Orhideea area in Bucharest, where it plans to build...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40