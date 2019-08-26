Forte Partners begins work at U Center Campus office project in Bucharest

Romanian developer Forte Partners has started works at its U Center Campus office project in Bucharest’s Tineretului area, where it competes directly with the Timpuri Noi Square project, Ziarul Financiar daily reported.

Timpuri Noi Square, developed by Swedish company Vastint, has reached an occupancy rate of 90% after ridesharing company Bolt leased 1,200 square meters recently.

Forte Partners, one of the most active Romanian developers, controlled by the Jabra brothers and Geo Mărgescu, has started the construction of the future office project on Serban Voda street in the capital city, near Tineretului subway station. The project will be called U Center Campus.

Currently, the land has been cleaned, and the old building of the former Scarlat Longhin hospital closed in 2000 has been demolished. Although the hospital was closed almost 20 years ago, during this time the area hasn’t been decontaminated and cleaned, the land being abandoned.

(Photo: Pixabay)

