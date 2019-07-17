Romanian developer plans new office project in Bucharest’s Expozitiei area

Forte Partners, the most active Romanian developer on the office segment, has submitted to the Bucharest City Hall the documents for obtaining the Urban Zonal Planning (PUZ) for a new mixed project in Expozitiei area, one of the hotspots for new office developments in Bucharest.

The project will include offices, retail spaces, service spaces, and housing units and the buildings could have up to 20 floors, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Tiriac Holdings, a company controlled by Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac, also plans to develop a mixed project in the Expozitiei area. Romanian businessman George Copos, the owner of the Athenee Palace Hilton hotel in Bucharest, also has an office tower under construction in the area, next to his other hotel in Bucharest – Crowne Plaza. Another local investor, Nicolae Dumitru, the owner of the NIRO group, is also building a EUR 60 million hotel in the Expozitiei area, which will be affiliated to the Accor group under the Swissotel brand. Several other projects, including residential ones have been announced and even started in the area.

The Expozitiei Boulevard, close to Bucharest’s biggest Exhibition center – Romexpo, has drawn the developers’ interest after the project of the new subway line to Baneasa and Otopeni was unlocked.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]